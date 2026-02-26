Lopez (elbow) has begun throwing live batting practice within the past week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lopez has yet to make his debut in the Cactus League this year after ending the 2025 campaign on the injured list with a strained left elbow. The 27-year-old lefty doesn't seem to have suffered any setbacks in his recovery, but the team is still playing it safe and building him up slowly this spring. If all goes according to plan, he'll get his first taste of spring action against the Dodgers on March 8 and figures to open the regular season in the Athletics' rotation.