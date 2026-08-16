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Athletics' Jacob Lopez: Grabs quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lopez allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Sunday.

Lopez continues to limit damage pretty well -- this was his seventh straight outing with two runs or fewer allowed. It was also a second straight quality start for the southpaw, though he's winless over his last four games. Lopez is at a 5.22 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 81:46 K:BB through 88 innings across 20 games (17 starts) this season. He is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in Houston.

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