Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Mauled by Tigers

Springs (3-9) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up six runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings as the A's were downed 6-1 by the Tigers. He struck out four.

Homers by Jake Rogers in the second inning and Spencer Torkelson in the fifth accounted for most of the damage off Springs, who got the hook after 92 pitches (49 strikes). The southpaw has been tagged for five or more runs in five of his last six starts, sending his ERA soaring from 4.37 to 6.08. The A's remain on the fringes of the playoff picture, both in the AL West and the wild-card race, but they might have to make some major rotation upgrades at the trade deadline if they're going to make any kind of serious push.