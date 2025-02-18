Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said recently that Springs (elbow) had a "full, healthy offseason" and he does not expect the lefty's workload to be limited in 2025, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Springs threw only 16 innings in 2023 before needing Tommy John surgery and totaled 65 frames in 2024 before being shut down late in the year with left elbow fatigue. However, he was able to go through his normal offseason throwing program and will be nearly two full years removed from surgery on Opening Day. While Kotsay probably won't ride Springs too hard early in the season, he expects the southpaw to make "30-plus starts."