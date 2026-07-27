Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Preparing to make next start

Springs (hip) is expected to be available the next time his turn in the rotation comes up Friday versus the Tigers in Sacramento, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Springs made an early exit in Sunday's 11-8 loss to the Twins due to right hip discomfort. Fortunately for the veteran southpaw, an MRI on his hip came back clean, so assuming he can make it through his upcoming bullpen session without issue, he should be free of restrictions Friday. Over his 11 home starts this season, Springs has pitched to a 6.79 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 54.1 innings.