Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Settles down after break

Springs allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Springs last held an opponent to two runs or less in his May 17 start versus the Giants. He cruised for five frames but was tagged for a game-tying two-run home run by Ketel Marte in the sixth. Springs has a 5.96 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 86:38 K:BB through 102.2 innings over 20 starts this season. The veteran southpaw is lined up to make his next start in Minnesota.