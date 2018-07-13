Bleich was promoted to the big-league club Friday from Triple-A Nashville, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Bleich has posted a 3.00 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 39 innings for the Sounds this season. He'll figure to be used out of the bullpen in mid-to-low leverage situations during his first stint in the major leagues.