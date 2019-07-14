Merrell was traded to the Royals from the Athletics on Sunday in exchange for starting pitcher Homer Bailey.

The A's are chasing down a playoff spot and needed a back-of-the-rotation starter, so Merrell goes to a new home after being picked 33rd overall in 2017. Merrell was hitting .246 with a .631 OPS for Double-A Midland this season over 82 games, but he's been a better hitter than that in his brief minor-league career and brings the type of speed to the table the Royals seem to enjoy utilizing. While not a top prospect, he'll likely have a. better chance to climb the ranks for a rebuilding organization.