Smith went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Just recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Smith paid immediate dividends via a 398-foot shot to left center in the sixth inning with Jordan Diaz and Carlos Perez aboard. The 27-year-old had been running hot at the plate for the Aviators during his just-concluded 19-game stint on the farm, slashing .351/.392/.635 with nine extra-base hits and 20 RBI. However, Smith has raked in the hitter-friendly environment of the PCL before and then sputtered against big-league arms, so Wednesday's breakout represented a particularly encouraging start to his latest stay with the Athletics.