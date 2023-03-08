Pina (calf) took five at-bats at the Athletics minor-league complex Tuesday but did not run the bases, the team's official site reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay labeled Pina's activity level Tuesday as a sign of more solid progress for the veteran backstop, who made his one and only Cactus League appearance to date back on Feb. 25. Kotsay didn't express concern about the long layoff affecting Pina's readiness for the regular season, remarking there was still "plenty of time" for him to maintain his timing at the plate and conditioning in minor-league camp.