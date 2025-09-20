Muncy (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Muncy has been on the shelf since July 21 due to a hairline fracture at the base of the fourth metacarpal in his right hand and did not go on a rehab assignment, instead going through a hitting progression on the side. Zack Gelof (dislocated shoulder) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. Muncy should get some starts at third base and the keystone over the final eight games of the season, although he is on the bench Saturday.