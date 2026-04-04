Muncy went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a two-run double and two total runs scored in Friday's 11-4 win over the Astros.

Muncy stretched the Athletics' lead to 4-1 with the two-run double in the third inning, and he went back-to-back with Lawrence Butler in the fourth to turn the game into a blowout. With at least one extra-base hit in four of the last five contests, Muncy is showing some power potential early in the season. He's batting .269 with two homers, three doubles, five RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base over seven contests. The one flaw in his performance so far is the 10 strikeouts over 27 plate appearances, especially considering he struck out at a 30.9 percent clip as a rookie in 63 games in 2025. Improving his plate discipline would raise his ceiling, but it remains to be seen how much he'll be able to do in that area.