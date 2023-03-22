Blackburn (finger) is throwing a flat ground session Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blackburn told reporters that his fingernail is healing well. The right-hander was ruled out for Opening Day because of a fingernail avulsion on his pitching hand. There's no timetable for when Blackburn will be ready to return, but it's a positive sign that he's resumed throwing and that he's making progressing from the injury.

