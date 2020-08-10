Laureano was ejected from Sunday's game after charging the Astros' dugout following a shouting match with Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron.

Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game and then had words with Cintron. As Laureano charged the dugout, Dustin Garneau tackled him and both benches cleared. It's not entirely clear what kind of discipline Laureano will face from the league, but Brian McTaggart and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com note that the operations manual for the 2020 season says, "Fighting and instigating fights are strictly prohibited. Players must not make physical contact with others for any reason unless it occurs in normal and permissible game action. Violations of these rules will result in severe discipline consistent with past precedent, and discipline shall not be reduced or prorated based on the length of the season." Manager Bob Melvin said that he expects some suspensions given the violation of protocols.