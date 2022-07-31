Laureano went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

Laureano is now just three steals away from matching his career high of 13 after swiping his 10th bag of the season Saturday, and his relatively productive night came in the wake of a 1-for-21 slump that had encompassed his previous six games. Laureano's season slash line stands at a worrisome .221/.304/.389 following Saturday's production, and he's particularly struggled with consistent contact during a month of July that he's generated a 30.8 percent strikeout in.