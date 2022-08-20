Bolt was scratched from Saturday's lineup with left knee soreness, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jonah Bride entered the lineup at second base with Tony Kemp moving to the outfield. Bolt is hitting .161 with one home run and two steals in 14 games this month.
