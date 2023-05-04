The Athletics selected Patton's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Patton holds a 4.32 ERA and 10:4 K:BB over 8.1 frames with Las Vegas in 2023. The 35-year-old was fairly effective for the Rangers from 2021-22 and could even find himself getting high-leverage work in the A's makeshift bullpen.
