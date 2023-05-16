Oakland outrighted Patton to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday after he cleared waivers.

The 35-year-old right-hander will remain in the organization after he was recently removed from the Athletics' 40-man roster following a week-and-a-half-long stint with the big club. He appeared in four games out of the Oakland bullpen, giving up four earned runs on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings.

More News