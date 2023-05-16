Oakland outrighted Patton to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday after he cleared waivers.
The 35-year-old right-hander will remain in the organization after he was recently removed from the Athletics' 40-man roster following a week-and-a-half-long stint with the big club. He appeared in four games out of the Oakland bullpen, giving up four earned runs on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings.
