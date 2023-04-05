site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Spencer Patton: Finds work in Oakland organization
Patton agreed to a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Patton appeared in seven games with the Rangers last season but spent most of 2022 at Triple-A Round Rock. He holds a career 5.11 ERA over 101 relief appearances at the major-league level.
