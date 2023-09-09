Oakland outrighted Patton to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Patton was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday and passed through waivers unclaimed. The 35-year-old reliever owns a career 5.11 ERA in 116.1 major-league innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Spencer Patton: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Athletics' Spencer Patton: Called up by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Spencer Patton: Passes through waivers unclaimed•
-
Athletics' Spencer Patton: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Athletics' Spencer Patton: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Spencer Patton: Finds work in Oakland organization•