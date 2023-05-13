The Athletics designated Patton for assignment Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The move clears a spot on the active roster for James Kaprielian, who will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Saturday against the Rangers. Patton recorded one strikeout in 5.1 innings across four appearances with the big club this month.
