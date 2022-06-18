Piscotty (calf) ran the bases at Oakland Coliseum before Friday's game and will do so again Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder appeared to get through Friday's test without setbacks. If the same holds true Sunday, manager Mark Kotsay says Piscotty is projected to begin a rehab assignment at a yet-to-be-determined affiliate on Tuesday. The team has not yet decided how many minor-league games Piscotty might require before activation, but given he's been on the injured list since May 7, he figures to likely log close to a week's worth of action, at minimum, on the farm.