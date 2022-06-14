Vogt will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter and No. 7 hitter in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Vogt will stay in the lineup for the fourth game in a row and is receiving his third turn as a DH during that stretch while Jed Lowrie continues to nurse a wrist injury. The 37-year-old has gone 3-for-11 with a solo home run during the past three games, with all three of his hits coming in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Guardians.