May hit two batters in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

May spent over a month on the injured list due to anxiety-related issues. He was a little shaky in his return to the big-leagues, throwing just eight of 15 pitches for strikes, but he was able to keep the game within a run. The right-hander figures to be in the mix for saves eventually, though he may need a couple more lower-leverage assignments to get back up to speed. He has a 10.29 ERA, 2.71 WHIP and 6:9 K:BB across seven innings this season.