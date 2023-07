May issued one walk in a scoreless inning against Colorado on Friday. He struck out one batter and picked up a save.

May worked around a two-out walk to shut the door on Friday's 8-5 win. All 10 of his saves have come since the start of June and he hasn't blown a chance since May 25. The 33-year-old now owns a 4.55 ERA with a 24:24 K:BB through 27.2 innings.