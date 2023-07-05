May picked up the save in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Detroit. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Oakland broke a scoreless tie in the top of the 10th inning, and May worked around the designated runner and a two-out walk in the bottom of the frame for his sixth save of the year. The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in his first eight outings of the season before he landed on the injured list in mid-April for anxiety issues, but since rejoining the active roster May 23 he has a 2.70 ERA with six saves in 17 appearances.