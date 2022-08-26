Machin went 1-for-4 with a double and a bases-loaded walk in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Machin's seventh-inning free pass came after the Athletics were already buried by a 13-1 deficit, but it did generate only his second RBI since July 23. The 28-year-old has turned his luck around at the plate to a significant degree over the last 10 games, posting a .300 average and solid .723 OPS in that span after producing a .204/.279/.255 slash line in his first 33 contests.