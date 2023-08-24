Kirk isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Thursday against the Orioles.
Kirk is just 2-for-18 across his last five games, so the Jays will give him a day off to regroup Thursday. Danny Jansen will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Gets Sunday off•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Mashes two homers•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Four hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Homers, tallies three hits in win•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: On bench again Wednesday•