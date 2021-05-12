Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday that Kirk (hip) has resumed throwing and hitting off a tee, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The activity marks a step in the right direction for Kirk, but after being placed on the 60-day injured list over the weekend, he'll be facing a lengthy recovery process. If all goes well in Kirk's rehab program and he avoids any setbacks, he'll be ready to rejoin Toronto shortly before the All-Star break.