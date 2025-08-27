Kirk is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Twins due to a right hand injury, though X-rays came back negative, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kirk's hand swelled up after it was hit by a foul tip during Tuesday's contest. He finished that game, however, and has managed to avoid any fractures. It's not clear whether Kirk will be available off the bench Wednesday, but he should have a good shot to return to the lineup Friday against the Brewers following the team's off day Thursday.