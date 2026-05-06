Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Idle against left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gimenez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
With southpaw Shane McClanahan on the bump for the Rays in the series finale, the Blue Jays will counter with a more right-handed-heavy lineup. Gimenez and fellow left-handed batters Jesus Sanchez and Daulton Varsho will head to the bench, opening up spots for righties Lenyn Sosa, Myles Straw and Davis Schneider.
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