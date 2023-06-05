Belt is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
George Springer is getting a day at designated hitter, which means Belt will begin this one on the bench. Cavan Biggio will patrol right field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Launches go-ahead homer•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Returns at cleanup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Out again Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Idle for Wednesday's contest•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Removed with stomach ailment•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Idle versus lefty•