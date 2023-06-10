Belt left Saturday's game against the Twins due to left hamstring tightness.

The oft-injured veteran managed to make it more than two months into the season without incident and has been a productive part of the Toronto lineup, slashing .263/.378/.434 through 48 games. Whether or not his latest injury is serious enough to require a trip to the injured list remains to be seen. If it does, Alejandro Kirk could spend more time at designated hitter, especially with Danny Jansen (groin) closing in on a return.