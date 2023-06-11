Belt (hamstring) underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed inflammation, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Belt sat out Sunday against the Twins after exiting Saturday's loss with left hamstring tightness, but the issue doesn't appear to be a significant concern. Manager John Schneider said after Sunday's matchup that Belt remains day-to-day for now. He'll have at least one day to rest before Tuesday's series opener in Baltimore.