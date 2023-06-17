Jansen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

He supplied all the offense Kevin Gausman and the Toronto bullpen would need when he took Martin Perez deep in the fifth inning. Jansen has gone yard three times in the last two games, giving him nine homers and 30 RBI in only 40 games this season, but his .216/.276/.470 slash line has so far lagged behind last season's career-best performance.