Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: X-rays negative
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
X-rays on Varsho's right hand came back negative after he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of Friday's loss to Milwaukee, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The Blue Jays may hold Varsho out for a game or two so that he can properly recover, but the fact that he escaped the incident without any structural damage bodes well for his chances of avoiding the injured list. Myles Straw would be the likely choice to start in center field if Varsho sits.
