Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Exits with knee discomfort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks with left knee discomfort.
Varsho struck out during his lone at-bat before being replaced in center field in the third inning. More information on the severity of his injury will likely come out in the near future, and if the 29-year-old has to miss any amount of time, Myles Straw would be the next man up to start in center field.
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