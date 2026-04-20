Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Back in lineup Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho (knee) is starting in center field and batting seventh against the Angels on Monday.
Varsho missed the Blue Jays' last two games due to left knee soreness that cropped up during Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, but he has recovered enough to be in the lineup for Monday's series opener. Since April 1, Varsho has gone 14-for-47 (.298) with one steal, three home runs and six RBI.
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