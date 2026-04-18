Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho (knee) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Varsho was taken out of Friday's contest due to left knee discomfort, and the Blue Jays will give him a day off Saturday so he can recover. Myles Straw will fill in as Toronto's center fielder and bat eighth.
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