Blue Jays' Dylan Cease: Rejoining rotation Tuesday

Cease (hamstring) will rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation Tuesday with a start against the Phillies, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Cease made his one and only rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo last Thursday, giving up two home runs and five runs over four innings. He's been sidelined for only two weeks and threw 75 pitches in his rehab outing, so Cease should have close to a full workload at his disposal when taking on the Phillies. The veteran hurler is coming back from a strained left hamstring.