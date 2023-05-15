General manager Ross Atkins said Monday that Ryu (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Florida, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Atkins added that Ryu "could be facing hitters and be in games" next month, though even if that comes to fruition, the veteran left-hander would likely be in store for a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment before making his 2023 debut with Toronto. Ryu had Tommy John surgery last June and is aiming to return from the 60-day injured list around the All-Star break.