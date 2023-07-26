Ryu (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays have also officially confirmed that Ryu will not start this weekend against the Angels. When exactly he will make his 2023 debut with the big club isn't known yet, but it could come as soon as early next week. Ryu -- who is coming back from Tommy John surgery -- pitched well on his rehab assignment, although his velocity was down a tick.