Blue Jays' Jesus Sanchez: Begins rehab assignment

Sanchez (ankle) began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sanchez has been participating in running and hitting drills at the Jays' complex in Florida since July 6, though Thursday marks the first time he's played in a game after landing on the IL with a sprained ankle in late June. He'll move up to Single-A Dunedin on Friday before joining Triple-A Buffalo early next week, seemingly putting him on pace to rejoin the big club at the end of July or early August.