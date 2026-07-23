Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jays' Jesus Sanchez: Begins rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Sanchez (ankle) began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sanchez has been participating in running and hitting drills at the Jays' complex in Florida since July 6, though Thursday marks the first time he's played in a game after landing on the IL with a sprained ankle in late June. He'll move up to Single-A Dunedin on Friday before joining Triple-A Buffalo early next week, seemingly putting him on pace to rejoin the big club at the end of July or early August.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!