Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Could return Friday

Donaldson (calf) will be eligible to return from the 10-day DL on Friday but manager John Gibbons admitted that he's unsure if the third baseman will be activated immediately, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

It sounds like Donaldson will be back at some point this weekend, but anything more than that is fairly unknown at this point. One thing that Gibbons did reiterate was that Donaldson will be the everyday third baseman upon his reinstatement, which indicates that the club isn't going to rush him back unless he's as close as possible to full health. Expect an update on his status prior to Friday's game.