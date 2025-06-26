Gausman (6-6) earned the win Thursday over the Guardians, allowing just two hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out six.

It was a stellar bounceback effort from Gausman, who gave up seven runs in 4.1 innings in his last start against the Diamondbacks. It's the third time that Gausman's made it through eight innings this season. He lowered his ERA to 4.21 with a 1.06 WHIP and 90:25 K:BB across 16 starts (94 innings). The veteran right-hander will look to build on Thursday's outing in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Yankees.