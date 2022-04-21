Gausman (1-1) earned the win after allowing one run on seven hits across eight innings during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. He struck out eight and didn't record a walk.

Gausman scattered six hits through eight scoreless innings, but Trevor Story smacked the first pitch of the ninth inning into right field for a single, which ended Gausman's afternoon. Story came around to score on a Xander Bogaerts double off Jordan Romano, but the Blue Jays closer was able to thwart the comeback and earned the save. Through three appearances with his new squad, Gausman sports a 2.89 ERA across 18.2 innings with a ridiculous 22:0 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, April 26 in a rematch against the Red Sox in Toronto.