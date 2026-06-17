Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Nails down 13th save

Varland gave up a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings Tuesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 6-1 win over the Red Sox. He struck out three.

The right-hander fanned Mickey Gasper to end the eighth inning with the Blue Jays ahead 4-1 before they tacked on insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Varland has yet to blow a save chance this season, and while he's been showing some signs of fatigue lately after appearing in 35 of Toronto's first 73 games, he still sports a 3.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB over eight innings in June. His brother Gus also notched a save for the Nationals on Tuesday, making them the fourth set of brothers in MLB history to pick up saves on the same day, with Edwin Diaz and Alexis Diaz having most recently accomplished the feat May 17, 2022.