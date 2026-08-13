Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Secures two-out save

Varland retired both batters he faced in the ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Red Sox.

Varland was summoned with two runners in scoring position and one out after Michael Waldron struggled to open the ninth inning, and the closer quickly slammed the door on just five pitches. Since blowing his first save of the season Thursday, the 28-year-old Varland has picked up a win and two saves over his past three appearances. On the season, he's now converted 26 of 27 save chances while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 76:17 K across 62.1 innings.