Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Also felt forearm tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer (thumb) said he experienced some forearm tightness after his thumb began to fatigue during his start against the Yankees on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The veteran right-hander apparently also dealt with the thumb fatigue during his first start off the injured list last week, though neither the Blue Jays nor Scherzer seem concerned. Still, some forearm tightness is notable for the 40-year-old, who has made just three starts this season due to the thumb issue, which he's been dealing with since 2023. For now, Scherzer seems on track to make his next turn through the rotation this weekend versus the Angels, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status.
