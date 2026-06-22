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Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Completes bullpen session

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Scherzer (back) checked out well after throwing a bullpen session Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After developing back spasms, Scherzer was scratched ahead of his scheduled start last Wednesday and placed on the injured list, but the Blue Jays have expressed hope that the veteran righty would be ready to return in close to the minimum 15 days. While Scherzer's ability to get back on a mound without issue seemingly supports the Blue Jays' optimism, he'll still likely need to make it through a few more throwing sessions before Toronto pencils him back into the rotation. The 41-year-old has made just six starts for the big club this season after previously spending time on the shelf due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation.

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